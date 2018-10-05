Road Warrior Animal Set for NWA 70 PPV

The NWA has announced two more matches for the upcoming 70th PPV on October 21st from the Nashville Fairgrounds…

NEW MATCH for #NWA70

Former Worlds Champion Tim Storm vs Peter Avalon.

Avalon has beaten Storm two-times in a row.

Match 1 – https://t.co/nslCYYgX5l

Match 2 – https://t.co/8ErVRr2HcN

Is this the end for Storm?

Be there live – https://t.co/7UF4ZzyQAJ pic.twitter.com/ozE1YGJMQE

— NWA (@nwa) October 4, 2018

NWA LEGEND returns for #NWA70.

Road Warrior Animal (@RWAnimal) will lead the team of @Crimson and @TheJaxDane into Nashville, TN for a special @NWA sanctioned TAG TEAM OPEN CHALLENGE.

Who will answer this challenge on 10/21?

Be there live – https://t.co/7UF4ZzyQAJ pic.twitter.com/4PrzxSPWlc

— NWA (@nwa) October 4, 2018