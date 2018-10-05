Pete Dunne misses independent booking due to injury

Pete Dunne has been pulled from the upcoming Destiny Wrestling show in Canada. The promotion first posted this

In a Tweet (that is now deleted), they also say that Dunne has a “severe injury” that WWE will announce soon.

“UPDATE – due to a severe injury (WWE will announce it in few days)

Pete Dunne will not be able to make it to this weekends tour in Canada. We apologize to everyone for any inconvenience but the show must go on and we are happy to announce that UK stars Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will be coming to represent British Strong Style!”

