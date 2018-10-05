Paige Reacts to Sid Vicious Saying She Should Have Been Fired

Paige had a quick, succinct response to Sid Vicious saying she should have been fired for her sex tape leaking. The Smackdown GM posted to Twitter with a GIF in reply to Vicious’ interview with Hannibal TV, in which he suggested she leaked the video herself and said, “After that, I wouldn’t have her on my show. I would’ve fired her immediately…Let them do dark matches or something, but don’t make them the GM of your show.”

(Visited 1 times, 268 visits today)