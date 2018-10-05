Melina Defends the Divas Era of WWE

Melina spoke with Ring the Belle for a new interview and discussed her work in WWE, Steve Austin ridiculing Cameron on Tough Enough in 2011 and more.

Former WWE Superstar Melina was recently interviewed for the Ring The Belle YouTube channel.

During her appearance she opened up about how she was offended when WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin scoffed at, then Tough Enough contestant, Cameron. During the now controversial moment, Cameron told Austin that her favorite match was a Melina vs Alicia Fox bout from an episode of SmackDown.

On Steve Austin mocking Cameron’s pick of her match with Alicia Fox as her favorite during Tough Enough: “I’ve got issues with this stuff. I don’t understand how this is funny at all. She had her favorite pick and I am sorry if people don’t agree with it. He asked her what her favorite match was, not what his favorite match was. He’s going to ridicule her for what her favorite match was? I don’t care what your favorite match was.” She added, “If it’s something you love, that’s all that matters.”

On her run during the Divas era: “I don’t care what anybody says. They can say that because I was in the Divas Era I wasn’t a good wrestler… blah blah blah. We were only given the opportunities we were allowed. So, to have this opportunity in an era where people were ridiculing Divas. To me, I knew that I worked hard for this moment. I knew they trusted us.”

On the origin of her splits entrance into the ring: “I knew I could do the splits. At that point in time I didn’t want to do it as a move because I thought, ‘Who’s going to do the splits?’ As a move it’s not serious. So I did the splits because the guys kept saying, ‘You need to come up with a sexy entrance.’”

(Visited 1 times, 66 visits today)