Current betting odds for the WWE Super Show-Down event

The preliminary odds for the 10 matches that will make the card for tomorrow’s Super Show-Down are out. These odds are likely to change as the show gets closer to start time so please make sure you be careful before placing any money.

AJ Styles is the overwhelming favorite in the WWE title match with his odds at 1/4 to retain while Samoa Joe is at 11/4 for the upset. The winner of the Bryan/Miz match will become the #1 contender for the WWE title and as things stand, Daniel Bryan is clearly the favorite with odds at 1/5 while The Miz is at 100/30.

In the other title matches, Buddy Murphy, the hometown hero, is at 4/11 to win the match and possibly the Cruiserweight title while Cedric Alexander is at 2/1 to win. The New Day are 1/7 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles while Sheamus and Cesaro are 4/1 to regain the titles. Becky Lynch is also favorite to retain the Smackdown Women’s title at 1/2 while Charlotte Flair is 6/4 for the win.

Triple H and The Undertaker are set for their last one-on-one encounter and while Taker has beat Triple H in their last WrestleMania match, Triple H is the favorite at 4/6 for this one while Taker is 11/10.

In the two six-man and six-woman tag matches, The Shield are 1/4 favorites versus the team of Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre who are at 11/4, while much to no surprise, The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey are 1/8 to win and The Riott Squad at a distant 9/2.

John Cena and Bobby Lashley have odds of 1/11 to win against Kevin Owens and Elias who are at a very far 6/1. Australia’s own The IIconics are 8/15 to beat Asuka and Naomi who are at 11/8 to win.

