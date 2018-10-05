COMDA.com Presents IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Live Oct. 14 on PPV

For Immediate Release – October 5, 2018

COMDA.com Presents IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Live Oct. 14 on Pay-Per-View, Streams Live Globally on FITE.tv

TORONTO | NEW YORK – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., returns to pay-per-view on Sunday, Oct. 14 for its biggest event of the year Bound For Glory, presented by COMDA.com, from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, NY. The three-hour spectacular kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app.

Tickets are still available at IMPACTWrestling.com for Monday, Oct. 15 and Tuesday, Oct. 16 as IMPACT Wrestling presents television tapings for its flagship weekly show IMPACT! at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom, featuring all the fallout from Bound For Glory.

In the Bound For Glory main event, IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries defends his title against Johnny Impact, who is a contestant on Season 37 of the hit CBS TV show Survivor, which premiered on Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, Impact’s wife Taya Valkyrie will make history, as she too challenges third-generation star Tessa Blanchard for the Knockouts Championship, marking the first time that newlyweds challenge for major world titles on the same night.

In other marquee matches, LAX and Konnan will end their ceasefire with The OGz and King, as the two teams go to battle in a “Concrete Jungle Death Match,” while Pentagon Jr., Fenix and Brian Cage join forces against Sami Callihan and oVe in a six-man “oVe Rules” encounter. Plus former best friends will collide when Eddie Edwards goes one-on-one with former NFL offensive lineman Moose.

For more information on how to order Bound For Glory, visit www.impactwrestling.com/boundforglory.

For more information about Bound For Glory on FITE.tv, including pricing details, visit www.FITE.tv. FITE.tv is a premium digital live streaming network that has presented over 1,000 live professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, boxing and other combat sports events since its launch in 2016. It is available online at FITE.tv, as an app on all iOS and Android devices, as well as Roku, Apple TV and Android TV boxes.

