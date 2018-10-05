10/4/18 Impact Wrestling Viewership

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling slipped from last week, with viewership down as well. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 190,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 14% from last week’s 0.06 demo rating and 222,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the 0.05 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the August 9th episode had 168,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #136 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. Thursday’s NFL game won the night for cable with a 1.04 demo rating and 2.788 million viewers.

