Will WWE expand NXT to two hours?

There has been talk internally once again of expanding NXT TV to a two hour program, due to the amount of talent under contract. There is also speculation on a 90-minute show, or splitting NXT into two one hour shows if one hour gets a spot on regular TV, likely Fox with the new deal that were to happen.

[Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

