Will WWE expand NXT to two hours?

Oct 4, 2018 - by James Walsh

There has been talk internally once again of expanding NXT TV to a two hour program, due to the amount of talent under contract. There is also speculation on a 90-minute show, or splitting NXT into two one hour shows if one hour gets a spot on regular TV, likely Fox with the new deal that were to happen.

[Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

(Visited 1 times, 216 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I’m okay with this but they gotta cancel 205 Live and merge it with NXT. The talent will be far better off from it.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal