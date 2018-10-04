Tickets for Spain, Germany, and Italy WWE tour on sale now

Tickets for six non-televised events that will take place in Spain, Germany, and Italy in November have gone on sale.

The Spain shows are the ones in Madrid and Barcelona on November 3 and 4 and are available at Ticketmaster.es. The German shows are in Cologne and Frankfurt on November 7 and 8 and tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.de. And the Italy shows in Bologna and Rome on November 9 and 10 are available at Ticketone.it.

These shows are just a few from the two-week tour that WWE will hold in November in Europe in the lead-up to the Survivor Series.

