Lita thinks highly of Bianca Blair

Oct 4, 2018 - by James Walsh

Lita recently spoke with The Sun in the UK and shared some words of praise for NXT’s Biance Belair…

“Down at the performance center, all the guys at NXT are in the ring every day and in class. They have everything they need to learn and there is so much talent in regards to physical ability and thinking about their character. But for someone to have that intangible star factor… Bianca Belair, along with some other the others there, is very talented. She’s physically gifted, a great attitude, and when I very first saw her she had that intangible star quality that I just want to see more. Every time I see her I just want to see more. I can’t wait to see where her career goes,” Lita continued. “It’s crazy… no-one has ever used their hair as a weapon. It’s so cool how she thought of that and how it works. She sure has that star quality and uniqueness.”

One Response

  1. mth says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Yup. belair has star written all over her. She’s going to be huge if handled well.

