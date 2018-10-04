Lita: “I’d say The Usos and Naomi could be the modern-day Team Xtreme”

Lita was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling. During the interview, she spoke about the Team Xtreme faction and if she thinks that anybody on the current WWE roster reminds her of the group.

For those unaware, Team Xtreme was made up of Lita, Matt and Jeff Hardy back in the early 2000’s.

Here is what Lita said about a new potential version of the group:

“I’d really love to see that pairing, it was so dynamic. There’s so much you can do with a tag team and a woman especially when there’s another trio involved. I love seeing the aspect of a trio as we had such fun matches with Test, Albert and Trish and Team Xtreme.

“They could create a lot of pairings with another female for an opponent. They got to a little bit of that when it was Cesaro, Tyson Kidd and Natalya. Then Naomi and The Usos make a great team and as far as athleticism and excitement to watch, I’d go with that. I’d say The Usos and Naomi could be the modern-day Team Xtreme.”

Sources: Pro Wrestling & MMA World, Wrestling Inc.

