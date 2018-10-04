HBK Shares The Biggest Temptation That He’s Had In The Past To Return To The Ring

WWE hall of famer Shawn Michaels was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes. During the interview, Shawn shared the biggest temptation that he has ever had in regards to coming out of retirement.

It turns out that Shawn was tempted to return a few years after retiring. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

Shawn on the biggest temptation that he has had about returning to the ring:

“It was probably about four years after I retired, there was an idea that was, it was with ‘Taker again. But it was just from a creative standpoint, it was easily the most intriguing idea, one of those ones where my wife said, ‘oh, that’s pretty cool.’ And that was the one, when I said no, she said ‘you really are done.’”

On why he has resisted the urge to lace up the boots again:

“It’s because it just felt so…complete. It felt like I had spent 25 years painting this picture and then all of a sudden one day I stood back and I looked at it and said the picture is done. I sat there and looked at it and I thought, ‘I like it.’ I thought it was beautiful and I just signed my name at the bottom and said, ‘that’s it.’”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

