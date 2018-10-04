Drew McIntyre wanted to go to NXT before main roster
In an interview with Sky Sports, Drew McIntyre said that when he returned to WWE he wanted to go through NXT instead of directly to the main roster.
He said: “I didn’t see any other avenue than going to NXT first. I was doing a lot of work for different companies outside of WWE and my (contracts) would lapse and I was trying to decide what the next move should be. My wife and I were talking about the possibilities of Japan and being a free agent, and during this period I had a conversation with Triple H and I let him know my feelings – I said ‘If I come back I feel like I should go to NXT first.’ He agreed to introduce the audience to who I am now rather than who I was prior as it is a similar audience, a very educated audience. I felt as though I could make a difference to NXT as one individual can make a difference there, as I had done for so many different companies when I wasn’t with WWE. So I didn’t see any other route than through NXT and being a leader there and, when was the time was right, moving on to Monday Night Raw.”