Charly Caruso hired by ESPN

In a post on Instagram today, WWE’s Charly Caruso announced that she has joined ESPN and will be pulling double duty working for both companies.

Posing in front of the SportsCenter logo, she wrote, “Charly Arnolt…ESPN. WHAAAAAT!!! Been waiting my whole life to say those 4 letters! So yep, here I am — officially an ESPN employee! (No, I am NOT leaving WWE! That’s still my home and I am so happy there!).” She is using her real name of Charly Arnolt with the sports broadcaster.

She added that she would be hosting SportsCenter updates and SportsCenter on Snapchat among other things on ESPN. “WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredible appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities! Check me out all day today and tomorrow doing SC updates,” she continued.

The 31-year-old Caruso joined WWE in August 2016 and worked for NXT before she was promoted to a Raw backstage interviewer. She still hosts NXT Takeover Kickoff shows.

Caruso follows in the footsteps of Jonathan Coachman and Todd Grisham who worked for WWE and then also transitioned to ESPN.

Caruso posted the following on her Instagram:

