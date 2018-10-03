WWE giving up on a main roster character?

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (transcript via Ringside News), it appears that WWE may be giving up No Way Jose.

“Yeah, what a waste like seriously to do all that work to a guy who’s losing to Mike Kanellis. But why make a big deal over a guy, if they’re going to do [the conga line] they at least need to make him beat Mike Kanellis.”

