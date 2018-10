Titus O’Neil Lawsuit Update

According to Pwinsider.com, a mediation conference has been set for January 19th, 2019 in the lawsuit brought against WWE and Titus O’Neil by Donald Anderson, the cameraman who alleges he was assaulted by O’Neil. Anderson claims he was assaulted after O’Neil was jabbed with a cattle prod by Paige; O’Neil has counter-sued the Anderson.

