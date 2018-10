Spoilers: WWE 205 Live taping results

WWE taped matches in Portland ahead of this week’s episode of Smackdown. The matches will air on 205 Live tonight. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* TJP defeated Kalisto.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Jack Gallagher. Brian Kendrick was laid out after the match.

