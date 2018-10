Nikki Bella isn’t dating these days

According to People, Nikki Bella is continuing to focus on herself months after the split with John Cena, and is not considering dating. The site notes the following…

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now. She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

medianet_width = "300";

medianet_height = "250";

medianet_crid = "546274710";

medianet_versionId = "3111299";

(Visited 1 times, 98 visits today)