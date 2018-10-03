More WWE Legends advertised for Smackdown 1000

Washington’s Capital One Arena, which will host the Smackdown 1000 episode, is advertising a few more WWE Legends appearing on the show that WWE has not yet publicly announced.

Former Smackdown General Managers Teddy Long and Vickie Guerrero are advertised along with former WWE Divas Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson. All four individuals were a big part of the show throughout their WWE careers.

Yesterday, PWInsider.com reported that Rey Mysterio will be making his WWE return on that same night just weeks after signing a new WWE deal. The Undertaker is also confirmed along with Edge and the reunion of Evolution.

