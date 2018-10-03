Goldberg Talks a Possible WWE Return

Oct 3, 2018 - by James Walsh

Goldberg recently spoke with TV Insider, and discussed being grateful for his original WCW run and the potential for another comeback…

On Being Grateful For His WCW Run: “Thanks to Mike Tenay, Bobby Heenan and everybody else that was involved. I think the cool thing about it at the time and that sets it apart is it was organic in a predetermined world. It was something that I believed the fans kind of yearned for, and we kind of gave it to them.”

On Who Should Have Ended His Streak If Not Kevin Nash: “King Kong. Godzilla. I really don’t know. I was very, very lucky to be in that position. I was a professional football player. I was new in the wrestling business. I was doing what everyone told me to do, asked me to do. I was lucky to be in that spot. I wasn’t a creative guy. I’m an athlete. You lead up and have this streak. Then it’s okay, who is the guy who is going to be you? I think at the time it was the right guy. I’ll be asked that question until the day I die. I’m just lucky to have a streak.”

On A Potential WWE Comeback: “Has the itch been scratched for my son? As he is sitting next to me, and I’m taking him to school, I can tell you probably he would love for me to do it again. There is a lot of people he needs to say hello to that he got to be good friends with. I’m sure he misses them. But did that fill the void? I think it did. A lot of things go into it. A lot of things are molding my answer. All things considered for the storyline and the timing, I think it went the right way to do it. I think he is satiated as I’m helping coach his football team this afternoon. There are other things going on in a 12-year-old’s life. Right now, daddy is doing NCIS: Los Angeles, The Goldbergs, Knife or Death. There are so many other things.”

One Response

  1. Jeff Copeland says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:00 am

    ehh Goldberg had perfect exit out of wwe don’t see a need for a return. like a random raw appearance sure but as far as matches NAAA

