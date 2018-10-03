10/3/18 WWE NXT Recap: Evans vs. LeRae; Forgotten Sons in Action; Gargano vs. Nese; Sullivan vs. EC3

NXT opens with Nikki Cross laughing backstage. She says that games, especially games you can play with other people, are fun. She calls out Bianca Belair and says she hopes that she is not afraid. She starts slapping the walls and says, “I know” over and over again. The opening credits roll, and Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

We see Lars Sullivan and EC3 warming up backstage. They will go one-on-one later tonight.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Candice LeRae vs. Lacey Evans

They lock up and Evans gains the advantage on the mat. LeRae fights back and they stay locked up. Evans backs LeRae into the corner, but LeRae comes back with a chop. LeRae slams Evans into the turnbuckles and then delivers a face-buster to her knee. LeRae goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out quickly. LeRae kicks Evans in the chest and goes up top, but Evans moves and drops LeRae with a shoulder tackle. Evans slams LeRae into the corner and stomps away on her. Evans connects with a Bronco Buster and goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Evans slams LeRae into the corner and wraps her arm around the ropes and then connects with a head-scissors take down. Evans kicks LeRae in the chest and goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two. Evans applies a modified Cobra Clutch, but LeRae gets free and takes Evans down.

LeRae delivers a step-up enzuiguri and follows up with right hands and a clothesline. LeRae drops Evans to the mat and delivers a basement dropkick. LeRae delivers a back elbow in the corner and then delivers a face-buster. LeRae goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at two. LeRae goes for an Unprettier, but Evans counters and takes LeRae to the mat. LeRae fights back and beats down Evans in the corner. The referee pulls LeRae away twice and Evans capitalized with the Women’s Right and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lacey Evans

We see the video hype package for the Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship, which will see Ricochet defending the title against Adam Cole and Pete Dunne on next week’s show.

We see a video hype package for The Forgotten Sons, who will be in action later tonight.

We see the NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa, backstage. He says when you’re at the top, they will always try to chop you down. He says they will always try to steal the spotlight for themselves. He says Velveteen Dream’s name is fitting, because he seems to be living in a dream world. Ciampa says it is a dream world to think he attacked Aleister Black, because they both know exactly what Black “experienced.” Ciampa tells Dream to be very careful with his theories and to stay out of his way. Ciampa says he is the guy who ended the fairy tale and if Dream is not careful, he will turn the dream into a nightmare.

Match #2 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: Cesar Rise, Torry Kirsh, and Vinny Mixon vs. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake)

Ryker levels one of the guys in the ring, and then another. Cutler tags in and Ryker hangs the guy in the tree of woe. Cutler and Blake splash him in the corner as Blake is now the legal man. Blake applies an arm-bar on Mixon and grinds his forearm into his face. Blake takes Mixon to the corner and continues to grind his forearm into his face. Rise tags in and goes for a clothesline, but Blake drops him with one of his own instead. Cutler tags back in and he and Blake slam the guy to the mat. Ryker tags in and power bombs the guy to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons

We take a look back to last week’s show and the confrontation between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, where Baszler said she is invoking her rematch clause and Sane telling her it will happen at WWE Evolution. We then take an exclusive look at how Baszler is training and preparing for the match.

We see Tony Nese backstage. He says NXT has some of the best competition and since he dominates on 205 Live, it is about time he takes over NXT. We see Johnny Gargano backstage as well. Nese and Gargano will go one-on-one up next.

Backstage, Biance Belair is with Cathy Kelly. Belair says she is not here to play and she doesn’t care what Nikki Cross wants. She says she is still undefeated and that isn’t changing anytime soon. Belair says she is going to beat and embarrass Cross and remain undefeated.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tony Nese

They lock up and exchange wrist-locks. Nese comes off the ropes and drops Gargano with a shoulder tackle. Gargano comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Nese to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes, but Nese gets back into the ring and drops him with a clothesline. Nese delivers chops in the corner, but Gagrano comes back with a kick to the back of the head. Gargano sends him to the floor and connects with a suicide dive. Gargano gets Nese back into the ring, but Nese takes him to the corner and delivers a knee strike. Nese connects with a gut-buster and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Nese applies a body scissors submission, but Gargano counters and delivers a series of right hands. Gargano connects with elbow shots, but Nese trips him up. Nese goes for a springboard moonsault, but Gargano dodges and connects with a springboard DDT.

Gargano delivers left hands and then an enzuiguri. Gargano connects with the slingshot spear and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Gargano stomps away on Nese in the corner, but Nese fights back with a forearm shot. Nese kicks Gargao in the midsection, but Gargano comes back with a kick to the back of the head. Gargano goes for another kick, but Nese rolls him up for a two count. Gargano comes back and goes for the Gargano Escape, but Nese rolls him out for another two count. Nese delivers a Buckle Bomb in the corner and both men are down.

They battle to the floor and Gargano delivers a forearm and tosses Nese back into the ring. Nese takes advantage and tosses Gargano back to the floor. Nese connects with a suicide dive and tosses Gargano back into the ring. Nese connects with the 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Nese tosses Gargano in the corner and kicks him in the face a few times. Gargano counters with a step-up enzuiguri, but Nese counters himself with a suplex into the corner. Nese backs away and charges, but Gargano counters with a superkick. Gargano drops Nese with a clothesline and then locks in the Gargano Escape and Nese taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

We see a video hype package for the team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

We see that EC3 and Lars Sullivan will go one-on-one up next.

Back from the break, we see that Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross will face off again in two weeks, while Keith Lee will go one-on-one with Kona Reeves on next week’s show.

Match #4 – Singles Match: EC3 vs. Lars Sullivan

EC3 charges the ring and attacks Sullivan before the bell and sends him to the floor. The referee finally calls for the bell as EC3 keeps Sullivan on the outside. EC3 goes out after him and backs him into the ring steps a couple times. Sullivan chokes EC3, but EC3 backs him into the steps again. Sullivan comes back with a knee strike, but EC3 fights back with right hands. EC3 goes for a power slam, but Sullivan blocks him. Sullivan sends EC3 to the corner and charges, but he moves and Sullivan goes shoulder-first into the ring post. EC3 connects with a power slam and connects with an elbow drop. EC3 goes for the cover, but Sullivan kicks out at two. Sulivan comes back and drive EC3 into the corner. Sullivan drives his shoulder into EC3 a few times and then tosses him across the ring. Sullivan smashes EC3 in the corner, but EC3 comes back with an elbow shot.

EC3 delivers a missile dropkick and then plants Sullivan to the mat. EC3 goes for the cover, but Sullivan kicks out at two. EC3 delivers right hands and then kicks Sullivan in the face. Sullivan comes back with a big clothesline and then tosses EC3 across the ring again. Sullivan delivers cross-face shots and goes for the cover, but EC3 kicks out quickly. Sullivan wrenches EC3’s neck and goes for a slam, but EC3 counters. EC3 delivers a German suplex and splashes Sullivan in the corner. EC3 goes up top and connects with a cross-body. EC3 goes for the cover, but Sullivan kicks out at two. EC3 lifts Sullivan up, but Sullivan counters and drops him with a clothesline. Sullivan goes for the Freak Accident, but EC3 counters with elbow shots. EC3 clotheslines Sullivan to the floor and he goes with him. EC3 charges, but Sullivan catches him and delivers the Freak Accident on the apron.

Sullivan goes up top and connects with a diving headbutt and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

