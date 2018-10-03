10/3/18 WWE Mae Young Classic Coverage: Second Round Begins

Tonight’s episode opens with a quick recap of Round One and then previews tonight’s first four Second Round matches. The opening credits roll, and then Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show.

We take a look at the first two competitors: Toni Storm and Hiroyo Matsumoto.

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Hiroyo Matsumoto vs. Toni Storm

They lock up and neither woman gains an advantage. Storm finally applies a wrist-lock, but Matsumoto counters into one of her own. Storm counters right back and drops Matsumoto to the mat. Matsumoto fights back and takes Storm down and applies a side headlock. Storm gets free and applies another wrist-lock, but Matsumoto counters again. Storm counters right back and drops Matsumoto with a side headlock take down. Matsumoto counters into a body scissors headlock, but Storm gets free and they shake hands. Matsumoto kicks Storm in the midsection and then delivers a few chops. Matsumoto drapes Storm over the middle rope and then goes up top. Matsumoto connects with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Storm fights back with kicks and goes for a suplex, but Matsumoto blocks it.

Matsumoto delivers a suplex of her own and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Matsumoto delivers a chop and stomps away on Storm. Matsumoto delivers a back-breaker and then stomps away on her in the corner. Matsumoto backs away and charges, but Storm counters and delivers a snap German suplex. Storm smashes Matsumoto in the corner and connects with a fisherman’s suplex. Storm goes for the cover, but Matsumoto kicks out at two. Storm and Matsumoto exchange shots and Storm connects with a forearm shot. Storm runs the ropes, but Matsumoto drops her with a clothesline. Matsumoto grabs Storm and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab, but Storm makes it to the ropes. Matsumoto goes up top and drives her knees into Storm. Matsumoto goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Matsumoto runs the ropes, but Storm counters with a headbutt.

Storm delivers a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Matsumoto kicks out at two. Matsumoto comes back and delivers the Rock Drop and goes for the cover, but Storm gets to the ropes to stop the count. Storm comes back with a roll-up for a two, but Matsumoto drops her with a sliding clothesline. Matsumoto goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Matsumoto drops Storm with a few more clotheslines, but Storm dodges the last one and catches her with a bridging roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

We take a look at the next two competitors: Kacy Catanzaro and Rhea Ripley.

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Kacy Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley drops Catanzaro with a shoulder tackle, but Catanzaro comes back with kicks to Ripley’s legs. Catanzaro kicks Ripley in the midsection and drops her with a hurricanrana. Ripley comes back and slams Catanzaro into the top rope and goes for the cover, but Catanzaro kicks out quickly. Ripley slams Catanzaro into the corner, but Catanzaro catches her with a quick roll-up for two. Ripley comes back with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Catanzaro kicks out at two. Ripley slams Catanzaro to the mat and stomps her against the ropes. Ripley slams Catanzaro down again and connects with another dropkick. Ripley clubs Catanzaro across the back, but Catanzaro fights back. Ripley delivers a delayed vertical suplex and goes for the cover, but Catanzaro kicks out again. Ripley applies a standing Texas Cloverleaf submission, but Catanzaro gets free.

Ripley comes back with a boot to the face and then stomps away on Catanzaro. Catanzaro comes back with a tornado DDT and both women are down. Ripley rolls to the floor and Catanzaro takes her out with a corkscrew plancha. Catanzaro gets Ripley back into the ring and drops her with a flying clothesline. Catanzaro takes Ripley to the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Catanzaro goes up top, but Ripley stops her and takes advantage. Catanzaro fights back and delivers a missile dropkick. Catanzaro connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Ripley kicks out at two. Ripley comes back with a kick to the midsection and then delivers the Rip Tide and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

We take a look at the next two competitors: Lacey Lane and Taynara Conti.

Match #3 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Lacey Lane vs. Taynara Conti

Conti sends Lane into the ropes, but Lane counters with a quick roll-up for a two count. Conti comes back and slams Lane down to the mat and then takes Lane down with a monkey flip. Conti goes for the cover, but Lane kicks out at two. Lane comes back and slams Conti to the mat and then delivers a clothesline. Lane clubs Conti across the chest and then delivers a face-buster. Lane goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out at two. Conti comes back with a knee strike, but Lane counters with the crucifix bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lacey Lane

We take a look at the evening’s last two competitors: Meiko Satomura and Mercedes Martinez.

Match #4 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez

Satomura drops Martinez to the mat and applies a wrist-lock. Martinez counters into a side headlock and then a front face-lock, but Satomura counters and fights to her feet. Satomura applies an arm-bar and keeps Martinez grounded. Satomura connects with kicks to the chest and then drops a knee into Martinez’s throat. Satomura drops Martinez and goes back to the front face-lock, but Martinez comes back and slams Satomura to the mat. Martinez goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Martinez keeps Satomura down with a side headlock, but Satomura turns it into a head scissors submission. Martinez works her way free and delivers a right hand. Martinez connects with more right hands and then a chop. Satomura fires up and comes back, but Martinez sends her to the mat and then delivers a power slam. Martinez goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two.

Martinez delivers a series of forearm shots, but Satomura comes back with a kick to the side of the head. Satomura goes up top, but Martinez hits the ropes and Satomura falls. Martinez delivers a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Martinez goes for the fisherman’s buster, but Satomura counters and locks in the arm-bar. Martinez eventually gets to the ropes to break the hold. Satomura kicks Martinez in the face a few times and goes up top. Satomura connects with the frog splash and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Martinez comes back with a side suplex and goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Martinez goes for the fisherman’s buster again, but Satomura counters with a face-buster. Satomura kicks Martinez in the chest again and then delivers a DDT. Satomura drives her knees into Martinez and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out again.

Satomura lifts Martinez up, but Martinez fights back and delivers a kick to the face. Martinez delivers the fisherman’s buster and goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Martinez kicks Satomura in the ribs and applies a surfboard submission. Satomura gets free and delivers elbow shots. Satomura delivers a spinning kick to the face and then delivers a scorpion kick to the back of the head and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Meiko Satomura

