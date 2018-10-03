10/3/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Tozawa vs. Gallagher; Kalisto vs. TJP

205 Live opens with Drake Maverick hyping up the match between Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy, which will take place this Saturday at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. He then tells us about the matches on tonight’s show: Akira Tozawa vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Kalisto vs. TJP. The opening credits roll, and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher (w/Drew Gulak and The Brian Kendrick)

Tozawa drops Gallagher to the mat and goes for a knee bar, but Gallagher counters applies a side headlock. Tozawa gets free, but Gallagher gets a back-slide for a two count. The two men exchange roll-ups for two counts and then Tozawa kicks Gallagher in the chest and then connects with a standing senton for a two count. Tozawa delivers a few chops and then a right jab and Gallagher goes to the floor. Kendrick gets on the apron, but Tozawa knocks him down. Tozawa runs the ropes, but Gulak trips him up. Gallagher attacks Tozawa from behind and then beats him down to the mat. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gallagher delivers an uppercut and beats Tozawa down in the corner. Gallagher applies a rear chin-lock and then goes for another cover, but Tozawa kicks out again.

Gallagher kicks Tozawa in the back and then delivers an elbow shot to the face. Gallagher goes for another cover, but Tozawa kicks out. Gallagher applies another rear chin-lock and then slams him to the mat. Gallagher drops an elbow and delivers a right hand. Tozawa comes back and takes Gallagher to the mat. Tozawa goes up top, but Gallagher rolls to the floor. Tozawa delivers a suicide dive and tosses Gallagher back into the ring. Tozawa delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Tozawa applies an octopus submission, but Gallagher counters and slams Tozawa to the mat. Gallagher slams Tozawa into the turnbuckle and goes for a suplex, but Tozawa counters and slams him to the mat. Tozawa connects with the senton and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

-After the match, Kendrick and Gulak get into the ring with Gallagher. Gulak says their team is not living up to its full potential. Gulak says it is in their best interest to revisit an old learning tool of his, and he brings back his PowerPoint presentation. We begin on slide 10 and it says “No mercy,” with a caricature of Kendrick crying. Gulak says the team has no place for weakness or wink links and no place for former Cruiserweight Champions who have lost their edge. Gulak stares at Kendrick and Kendrick attacks him. Kendrick tosses Gulak to the floor and applies the Captain’s Hook on Gallagher. Gulak gets back into the ring and locks Kendrick in the Gu-Lock as Gallagher delivers body shots to Kendrick. They stand tall over Kendrick before laying in more kicks. Gulak locks in the Gu-Lock once more as Gallagher lays in more body shots.

—

We take a look at the video hype package for the match between Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy.

—

Drake Maverick is backstage. He says Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami were not seriously injured after their match last week. He said they were both off this week to recover. He says the next time those two men will face off, it will be a match that nobody wants to miss. We then see that Lio Rush will issue an Open Challenge on next week’s show.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Kalisto vs. TJP

TJP drops Kalisto with a trip and grounds him to the mat, but Kalisto fights back with a monkey flip. Kalisto then trips TJP to the mat and gains the advantage. TJP comes back with a monkey flip of his own, but Kalisto kicks him in the midsection. Kalisto drops TJP with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Kalisto applies an arm-bar, but TJP gets free. Kalisto drops TJP with an arm-drag and then sends TJP to the floor. TJP gets back into the ring, but Kalisto kicks him in the chest. TJP comes back with a kick of his own that sends Kalisto to the floor. TJP backs Kalisto into the barricade and then tosses him back into the ring. TJP stomps down onto Kalisto and slams him into the corner. Kalisto fights back with body shots, but TJP counters back and stomps Kalisto into the mat. TJP goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two.

TJP drops Kalisto with a back elbow and stomps on his face. TJP goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out again. TJP applies a modified abdominal stretch, but Kalisto fights back. Kalisto delivers a jaw-breaker and runs the ropes, but TJP catches him with a Russian leg sweep from the middle rope. TJP locks in a butterfly submission, but Kalisto turns it into a cover for a two count. TJP begins to work over Kalisto’s back and delivers a few suplexes. TJP goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. TJP keeps control and slams Kalisto to the mat a few more times. TJP applies a rear chin-lock, but Kalisto fights back with kicks to the legs. TJP comes right back and slams Kalisto to the match with a face-buster. TJP slams Kalisto to the mat and goes up to for a senton, but Kalisto moves out of the way.

Kalisto kicks TJP in the face and connects with a seated senton from the top. Kalisto delivers a Mexico City Twister and kicks TJP in the back of the head. Kalisto delivers a basement-rana and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for the Solida Del Sol, but TJP makes it to the ropes to hold on. Kalisto kicks TJP in the face and goes up top, but TJP cuts him off with a kick. TJP slams Kalisto to the mat and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. TJP goes back up top, but Kalisto cuts him off with an enzuiguri. Kalisto climbs as well, but TJP delivers a headbutt. Kalisto delivers a kick and then slams TJP down to the mat with a Victory Bomb and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Sol, but TJP kicks him in the knee and locks in a knee bar.

Kalisto counters with a roll-up, but TJP kicks out and locks in the knee bar again. Kalisto makes it to the ropes to break the submission. TJP delivers a series of rights and goes to rip Kalisto’s mask off. Lince Dorado runs to ringside and TJP goes after him. Kalisto takes advantage and gets TJP with a roll-up for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

-After the match, TJP attacks Kalisto and rips his mask off. TJP escapes through the crowd with a mask as Dorado and Gran Metalik get into the ring and stare him down as the show comes to a close.

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)