10/3/18 Impact Press Pass with Eddie Edwards & Moose

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

Impact Wrestling press release:

This week’s live episode of the IMPACT Wrestling “Press Pass” Podcast could be the most opinionated, outspoken ever.

Former best friends Eddie Edwards and Moose will be the special guests, joining Josh Mathews and Ross Forman, on the “Press Pass” Podcast.

All media is invited to participate in this new interactive talk session, which every week will feature various stars of IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling fans can listen to the “Press Pass” Podcast live on IMPACT’s YouTube channel.

IMPACT Wrestling is now preparing for its biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, in New York City, followed by back-to-back nights of Impact! TV Tapings. “The Monster” Abyss will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, on Saturday night, Oct. 13, in New York City – with tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony now available at IMPACTWrestling.com.

The “Press Pass” Podcast will bring the media up to speed on everything inside the IMPACT ring, and plenty of views on events, personalities and more away from wrestling

Media, plan your questions now for Eddie Edwards and Moose, but also be prepared to answer questions thrown at you – and it could be anything from “Name your favorite football team” to something more personal, such as, “Worst Halloween costumes, ever.”

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)