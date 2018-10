WWE files new trademarks for WCCW, more

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed new trademarks for WCCW (World Class Championship Wrestling) on September 27. WWE bought the WCCW video library from Kevin Von Erich in 2006. They also filed trademarks for “Phenomenal One” (AJ Styles), “Fearless Nikki” (Nikki Bella), “The Awesome One” (The Miz) and “The Glorious One” (Bobby Roode).

