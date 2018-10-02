WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn sells nearly 20,000 WWE shares

Kevin Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Production, sold a total of 19,108 WWE shares on October 1, netting over $2 million.

Dunn sold 15,509 shares at an average of $96.70 for a payout of 1,850,118.94 and 3,599 shares at $97.36 for a total of $350,398.64. Combined, Dunn received $2,200,517.58.

After this sale, Dunn remains in possession of 170,253 WWE shares.

The sale of the stocks affected the share price and as of this writing they are down over 3% to $90.50.

