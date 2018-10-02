WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn sells nearly 20,000 WWE shares

Oct 2, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Kevin Dunn, WWE’s Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Production, sold a total of 19,108 WWE shares on October 1, netting over $2 million.

Dunn sold 15,509 shares at an average of $96.70 for a payout of 1,850,118.94 and 3,599 shares at $97.36 for a total of $350,398.64. Combined, Dunn received $2,200,517.58.

After this sale, Dunn remains in possession of 170,253 WWE shares.

The sale of the stocks affected the share price and as of this writing they are down over 3% to $90.50.

(Visited 1 times, 77 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal