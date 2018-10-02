Wrestler crowned Ms. Greater California

Congratulations to the beautiful Monique Martin (Krazy Kiara Dillon) for being crowded the 2019 Ms. Greater California…

She wrote:

I am so honored to have been crowned Ms. Greater California 2019 last night! Thank you so much Janice McQueen and Terri Bunch for an amazing pageant! Thank you for my beautiful gifts Janice! Special thanks to my hair and makeup team Jessica Alvarez and Maiyra! You guys exceeded my expectations! Thanks so much for all your help throughout the years Lisa McCumber Gandara ! I am looking forward to a year I will cherish and never forget!

(Visited 1 times, 140 visits today)