Joey Janela out at least a year following severe knee injury

Joey Janela posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he’ll be out of action for at least a year due to his severe knee injury. WWN announced today that due to the injury, they had to strip Janela of the WWN championship…

Well I met my surgeon today, it’s official I’ll be gone for atleast a year… even worse then I thought, really heartbroken. He said this one was is really bad, surgery next week… 😔 The voyage has never been easy for me, It's a long way to the top

— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 2, 2018

