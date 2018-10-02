Joey Janela out at least a year following severe knee injury

Oct 2, 2018 - by James Walsh

Joey Janela posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he’ll be out of action for at least a year due to his severe knee injury. WWN announced today that due to the injury, they had to strip Janela of the WWN championship…

(Visited 1 times, 38 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal