Rumor: WWE could be headed back to Saudi Arabia again in April

Oct 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: Featured News, News Tags: The Rock, WWE
Saudi Arabia is booking the territory brother brother !
I love it when a country book’s a promotion…..
Canada should have booked Bret Hart to carry the belt for the whole 90’s
If this would happen, it would prove how fake wrestling is, and how meaningless the championship titles really are.
The Greatest WrestleMania.
There’s not much we can do to make this not happen, unless anybody’s got a spare 30 million to give Vince. I just hope they have this as one of the regular PPVs instead of taking up another slot as there is far too many of them just now, especially in the next month.
