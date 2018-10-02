Rumor: WWE could be headed back to Saudi Arabia again in April

Oct 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 1 times, 197 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

5 Responses

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    October 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Saudi Arabia is booking the territory brother brother !

  2. RHBDKen says:
    October 2, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I love it when a country book’s a promotion…..
    Canada should have booked Bret Hart to carry the belt for the whole 90’s

  3. Joseph says:
    October 2, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    If this would happen, it would prove how fake wrestling is, and how meaningless the championship titles really are.

  4. Pete Haines says:
    October 2, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    The Greatest WrestleMania.

  5. Kyle Christie says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    There’s not much we can do to make this not happen, unless anybody’s got a spare 30 million to give Vince. I just hope they have this as one of the regular PPVs instead of taking up another slot as there is far too many of them just now, especially in the next month.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal