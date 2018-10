Report: ROH star turns down WWE offer

Dave Meltzer reports that Bullet Club member and New Japan star Hangman Adam Page had been offered a WWE contract. He turned them down.

If Hangman turned it down recently, this is a huge sign of what Matt, Nick and Kenny’s decision will be.

