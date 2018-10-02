Renee Young says she’d love being the GM on Raw

“I would love to do that. The way that I’m watching Paige navigate being the general manager of SmackDown, it looks like it it’s so much fun. Who gets to yell at Samoa Joe and kind of put a little bit of fear in his eyes? Not a lot of people get to do that. If that was an opportunity that came down my way, I would definitely wear that hat, that would be really, really fun.”

source: Mirror

