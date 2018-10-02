Renee Young says she’d love being the GM on Raw

Oct 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I would love to do that. The way that I’m watching Paige navigate being the general manager of SmackDown, it looks like it it’s so much fun. Who gets to yell at Samoa Joe and kind of put a little bit of fear in his eyes? Not a lot of people get to do that. If that was an opportunity that came down my way, I would definitely wear that hat, that would be really, really fun.”

source: Mirror

(Visited 1 times, 76 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Kerry says:
    October 2, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    She’d get to yell at Dean in public!

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

The debut of Impact Wrestling’s “Press Pass” Podcast

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal