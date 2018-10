For the second week in a row, and third time in 2018 overall, WWE Raw has posted the lowest viewership ratings in the show’s illustrious history. ShowBuzz Daily revealed the figures for this week’s event, with average 2.302 million viewers watching over the three hours. Here’s the hourly breakdown of the figures:

8 pm – 2.500 million

9 pm – 2.325 million

10 pm – 2.081 million

