MVP: Most Valuable Prisoner one-man show and Q&A coming to London

MVP will be heading to the Resistance Gallery in London on November 18th for the WORLD PREMIERE of his one-man show entitled ‘MVP: Most Valuable Prisoner‘.

Known worldwide for slamming opponents and winning Championship belts with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Impact Wrestling (TNA) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), MVP is a social media powerhouse with over half a million followers.

Life’s best success however comes only after great disappointment.

At the tender age of 16, he pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery and Kidnapping following a violent hold-up of a Cruise Ship Casino in Florida. Tried as an adult, the future body-slammer was sentenced to EIGHTEEN and a half years … in the slammer.

Now for the first time ever, MVP will be heading to London with a truly captivating one-man show.

He’ll reveal just how he overcame street gangs, gun violence, racial prejudice and a decade in Prison to not only become one of Wrestling’s global superstars but a successful rap artist, podcaster and an advocate for Prisoner education.

“I do believe that anyone who comes to see the show will be absolutely in awe and I’m not afraid at all to say that.

The heist that sent me to prison is comparable to something like Oceans Eleven. I was a teenager and it was a major heist of a cruise ship and I pulled it off…” he told The Mirror Newspaper in the UK recently.

The show will feature an EXCLUSIVE special guest Q&A which promises to give the audience an incredible, no holds barred insight into prison life and wrestling redemption – capturing all of its explicit yet often comedic detail, told as only the charismatic MVP can.

Tickets and Meet & Greet packages are available now from Eventbrite here: bit.ly/MVPTix. The amazing YouTube trailer can be seen here: bit.ly/MVPTrailer

