Coachman: “A lot of changes in the next year”

A fan asked Jonathan Coachman why he’s no longer on Raw commentary and responded, saying to expect many changes in the upcoming year.

I am doing ppv pre shows and other special projects. Trust me I will be on plenty. A lot of changes in the next year. Think big. https://t.co/AQQIjnfLCk — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) October 2, 2018

Well Patrick you are in luck. Starting next week on October 10 we are going to do “Coach em Up” once a week on Wednesday’s at 7p eastern. My top 3 takes on Raw and Smackdown. And also golf, Mma, etc. https://t.co/XRmHicUuQb — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) October 2, 2018

