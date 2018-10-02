Chris Jericho recalls almost being arrested in Brazil

Oct 2, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“About six, seven years ago I kicked a flag in Brazil which is a felony, which no one told us beforehand. Like, it’s really bad. Long story short, the army wanted me arrested and taken to the jungle prison. He was really mad. Very furious. He actually suspended me for it. But in the meantime he got me out of there within hours. He’s like ‘you’re getting out of there now.’ So we went straight to the airport, got on the plane and took off and went to some other country. We weren’t supposed to leave until the next day and he said ‘you’re leaving now.'”

source: Orlando’s 101.1 WJRR

Post Category: News

