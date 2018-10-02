Billy Corgan welcomes new daughter

View this post on Instagram

Please welcome PHILOMENA CLEMENTINE CORGAN, the latest addition to our family! Pictured here with her brother, Augustus Juppiter, this makes 8, counting Chloe, Angelface, Diamondbaby, Chin Chin, Ling Ling and yours truly. I''m so lucky to have a great partner in @chloemendel, who juggled raising our son, pregnancy with Philomena, whilst building her fashion line (@maisonatia) and navigating my being gone so much with SP in 2018. Oh, and then there's wrestling!! What a year! @pawschicago @smashingpumpkins @nwa