10/2/18 Smackdown Live Recap

Note: Unfortunately, Marc Middleton was unable to cover Raw live tonight.

source: F4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Final build to Super Show-Down

By Dave Bath | @bath_dave | Oct 2, 2018 4:48 pm

SmackDown’s go-home show for Super Show-Down takes place in Portland, Oregon tonight.

In the opening segment, general manager Paige will address Samoa Joe’s actions from last week. At the end of the episode, Joe showed up at AJ Styles’ home and rang the doorbell as the episode ended with a cliffhanger. WWE Champion AJ Styles defends against Joe at Saturday’s PPV in Australia.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz are set to clash at Super Show-Down in a number one contender’s match. Tonight, Bryan takes on Shelton Benjamin ahead of the PPV.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will defend her title against Charlotte Flair on Saturday, will reveal a surprise for Super Show-Down tonight.

Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against The Bar at the PPV and will “reveal Big E’s family’s secret pancake recipe” tonight. Plus, R-Truth and Carmella take on Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega.

Our live coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

**********

Paige was already in the ring to start SmackDown. She noted Samoa Joe’s actions last week were despicable. She showed footage of Joe at AJ Styles’ home. She assured everyone that the family is okay. She sent authorities to the house and Joe never entered. However, he was charged for trespassing. She wondered if Joe should be fired. She spoke with Styles and felt his pain. He’s dropping the charges and asked her not to fire him. Their match for Saturday is still one. Styles sent in a clip.

Styles spoke from his home. He spoke with a somber tone and apologized for not being at SmackDown. He doesn’t feel he can compete tonight. He’s at his house because he doesn’t want to do anything he might regret. He won’t leave his house until he knows that Joe’s on a plane to Australia. Styles’ family needs him. He needs to be there for Annie. She’s been waking up in the middle of the night. She checks under her bed and in the closet for Uncle Joe. Styles promised to bury Joe alive at Super Show-Down.

R-Truth & Carmella defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

Vega sent Carmella head first into the second turnbuckle to gain control. Truth got the tag and hit a hurricanrana. Almas and Vega did their tranquilo pose in the ropes. Truth and Carmella did their own pose and had a dance break.

Carmella got the hot tag and ran wild. Carmella used a broncobuster and flatliner. Almas broke up the pin attempt. She tried to superkick him but he caught it. Truth sent Almas to the floor and hit a plancha. Finish came when Carmella locked on the code of silence for the win.

In the back, Tye Dillinger approached Paige and demanded a match with Randy Orton. Paige asked if he was sure. She pointed out that nobody’s seen Jeff Hardy. He agreed but still wants the match. Paige finally agreed to the match for later.

The New Day came down to the ring. They had a table set up in the ring with the ingredients to make pancakes. Big E welcomed everyone to the pilot of a new show, The New Day Cooks. Big E said it was sponsored by ICOPRO. Woods noted they face The Bar at Super Show-Down. They promised to defeat the challengers.

They introduced Mr. Bootyworth. They promised to reveal the secret family pancake recipe. The Bar interrupted. They pointed out that New Day is always goofing off. Cesaro noted he’s a cook too. Sheamus knocked over the table and a brawl broke out.

Sheamus threw flour in Woods’ face. The Bar gained the advantage and beat down The New Day. They poured the pancake batter into Mr. Bootyworth’s hat. They forced him to put the hat on and then poured the rest of the batter on him.

Randy Orton vs. Tye Dillinger Never Happened

Before the bell rang, Dillinger jumped Orton as he entered the ring. Orton quickly took over. Dillinger fought back and dropped Orton on the announce table. Orton gave Dillinger the draping DDT off the barricade. Orton exposed the metal behind the turnbuckle pad. He then put Dillinger’s hand in the metal piece and brutally pulled on his finger.

In the locker room, The Miz approached Shelton Benjamin. Miz’s the one that got Benjamin the match with Daniel Bryan. Miz wants him to beat Bryan and make a statement. Benjamin’s been sitting on the sidelines waiting for his opportunity and Bryan’s victim number one.

In the back, Aiden English prepared to reveal the truth about Milwaukee.

Rusev and Lana came down to the ring. Rusev demanded English come out to show the bogus evidence about Milwaukee. English teased showing the footage. Instead he talked about the city of Milwaukee. Lana pointed out he’s stalling. English mentioned that Milwaukee was the filming location for several memorable movies. He then showed One Night In Milwaukee.

In the video, English sang about Milwaukee in his hotel room. He wasn’t wearing a shirt. Lana showed up in his room. Lana had something important to say. She said, “I want you.” English paused the video. He’s not going to show the rest because he’s got a deal with TMZ and he’s not going to cheat on them. Lana told Rusev that’s not that whole video. Rusev chased English backstage.

Rusev searched for English backstage. Lana tried to explain there’s more to the video. Rusev said they’re not doing this here.

Shelton Benjamin defeated Daniel Bryan

The Miz joined in on commentary for the match. Benjamin was firmly in control. Bryan briefly fought back but Benjamin took back over. Bryan applied the Yes Lock but Benjamin made the ropes. Benjamin repeatedly sent Bryan into the barricade and LED board. Bryan attempted a diving head butt. However, Benjamin moved out of the way. Benjamin hit a German suplex for a near fall.

Bryan gave Benjamin a drop toehold in the corner. Benjamin fired back with a knee in the corner and hit another German for a near fall. Bryan gave Benjamin a hurricanrana off the top and hit the Yes Kicks. Bryan set up for the Running Knee. Miz distracted Bryan and Benjamin hit paydirt for the win.

After the match, Miz attacked Bryan and worked over the ribs. Miz gave Bryan the Skull Crushing Finale.

Asuka (w/Naomi) defeated Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay)

Before the match, Naomi discussed Breast Cancer Month and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They also showed a video.

Royce had the early advantage. She hit a Gory Bomb for a near fall. Asuka made a comeback and hit a dropkick for a two count. Asuka applied the ankle lock. Royce made it to Kay’s hands but for some reason wasn’t a rope break. Naomi took out Kay. Asuka transitioned to the Asuka lock for the win.

Becky Lynch came down to the ring to reveal her surprise. The crowd broke into a loud “Becky” chant. She noted since winning the title she’s the best thing on SmackDown. She now runs the Women’s division. She learned that being kind and patient gets you nothing but stabbed in the back and treated like a fool. Not anymore. She strikes first and she strikes often.

She feels she still gets no respect. She wonders why she’s not on the magazine covers and doesn’t have a toy. She made a new poster for Super Show-Down. It featured her holding up the belt with one foot on Charlotte Flair. The fans loved the poster and cheered her. She said Super Show-Down isn’t about HHH vs. Undertaker for the last time. It’s about her defending her title for the first time.

Flair ran out and speared Lynch. The crowed cheered for Lynch and chanted “Becky”. Flair applied the figure four-leg lock on the apron. The fans loudly booed Flair before her music began to play.

