WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 30, 2018 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Oct 1, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Kevin Owens defeated Zack Ryder

2. Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) defeated Kevin Owens

3. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated No Way Jose

4. Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis

5. AOP defeated Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

6. Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Alicia Fox, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan

8. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Buddy Murphy

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Shield defeated Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

