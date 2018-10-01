Video: The Undertaker in a new 40-minute very rare out-of-character interview

In a 40-minute, completely out-of-character interview, The Undertaker spoke with Pastor Ed Young regarding a variety of subjects, including how he got the gimmick.

Sitting comfortably on a sofa chair, with a hat and an American flag on it, the WWE Legend was completely open and honest in this very, very rare interview.

Taker talks about a lot of subjects including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, how to be successful in this sport, forming connections with the fans, and much more.

Discussing how he got to be The Undertaker, he described one day he received a phone call and it was from Vince McMahon who when Taker said hello on the phone, McMahon replied, “Hello, is this The Undertaker?” Taker was confused as he didn’t know what to reply and then he said, “Yes, this is The Undertaker!” And that was it…from that day onwards, he was simply known as The Undertaker!

It’s quite an interesting interview from one of the most secretive characters in WWE and you can check it out below.





(Visited 1 times, 173 visits today)