.@MichelleObama I can’t thank you enough for having me as an Ambassador for the @WhenWeAllVote Campaign and Also @ReachHigher Campaign as well!!We’ve been Blessed for sure and part of that comes with Blessing others!!Proud to team with @KeeganMKey @PiperPerabo and Many More..👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/mHUwkCSxU5

— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 1, 2018