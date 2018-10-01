Thousands of tickets remain for Super Show-Down
Despite a stacked card and the first pay-per-view from Australia, the WWE Super Show-Down event this Saturday still has thousands and thousands of empty seats.
Tickets in every category, including ringside, are still available for the show and you can even purchase eight ringside floor seats next to each other. While WWE was successful in selling out The Greatest Royal Rumble due to very cheap tickets, the Super Show-Down tickets are anything but cheap.
A ringside seat costs around $1,000 USD while the cheapest ticket is around $30 USD. Other ticket prices are $700, $330, $220, $165, $145, and $65 USD. While The MCG stadium can hold over 100,000 fans, Super Show-Down will not get anywhere close to that figure unless there’s a massive push in the final few days.
Super Show-Down takes place this Saturday and will air live on the WWE Network at 5AM EST. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketek.com.au.
Stacked card? How exactly? The only matches with even a bit of interest are HHH vs Taker, Joe vs AJ & Charlotte vs Becky. The rest have had little to no build up. This show is a glorified house show. Had this been WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble etc, it would have likely sold out but it’s just a random show. I thought WWE was finally getting away from the multiple PPVs a month but this next 1 – 2 months are a joke with a ridiculous amount of shows in such a short period of time. I guess WWE won’t be caring as they’ll make up the loss with the money from the Saudi Arabia show.
Hardly surprising. As a casual fan why would you buy a ticket at those prices? Australian fans aren’t stupid and they’re not going to fill the MCG without some bigger names and better matches. Saturday will be a pretty embarassing look for WWE but who cares right? No one will be watching at 3am anyway.
This is way overblown. Of course there are thousands of tickets available, that was to be expected. Wrestle freaking mania in Dallas couldn’t even get 100k in attendance and they sure as hell knew they wouldn’t with this show. If you remember the Wrestlemania in Dallas they mentioned the expected attendance for weeks but made no mention of it or even mentioned how much this arena holds. That’s by design since they know they won’t fill it. That was never the goal, that’s unrealistic. People will say WWE failed because they didn’t get 100k but the fact is if they get 40K that’s a pretty massive success for them.
People focusing on this are just ignorant to what is actually going on. It was never possible to get 100k and they know that. It’s a historic arena and they want to run it, that’s literally it.
@ Bill. Actually the Victorian government threw some money at WWE so they would run a big show at the MCG. They must have assumed that WWE would put on a card capable of drawing 60,000 +. and draw fans from interstate to make their money back in tourist dollars. WWE took the money and ran what is ostensibly a house show with Undertaker and HHH. The stadium will look embarassingly empty on Saturday and the atmosphere will be pretty dead.