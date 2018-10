NJPW “Fighting Spirit Unleashed” Results – September 30, 2018

1. Six-Man Tag-Team Match

Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, and ACH defeated Rocky Romero, SHO, and YOH

2. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian defeated Hangman Page and Chase Owens

3. Six-Man Tag-Team Match

Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Jeff Cobb defeated Hirooki Goto, Beretta, and Chuckie T

4. Six-Man Tag-Team Match

Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA

5. Jay White and Gedo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA

6. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi Final

Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay

7. IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c)

8. IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match

Cody defeated Juice Robinson (c)

9. Special Tag Team Match

The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) defeated Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)