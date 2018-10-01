More names confirmed for NWA 70
Everyone at the @NWA was captivated when we saw his video.
His wrestling skill got him in the field of 8 at #NWA70
Meet Entrant Six for the National Championship… Ricky Starks.
Video – https://t.co/Q0fJtnHiTs pic.twitter.com/3cRA47w9zZ
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018
A long time favorite of everyone here.
He just took @CodyRhodes to the limit for #TenPoundsOfGold.
Now this man is out to represent the Nation.
Seventh Entrant for #NWA70 is Willie Mack. pic.twitter.com/PKf8MDBqqY
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018
His artistic side could be described as eccentric.
His wrestling style borders on extremes.
The Fifth Entrant for the National Championship is Sam Shaw.
Be there live – https://t.co/7UF4ZzQrsh#NWA70 on @FiteTV – Link is https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX pic.twitter.com/Me7o2LshWe
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018
You’ve met the first four athletes entered for #NWA70 and the National Championship.
Be there live – https://t.co/7UF4ZzQrsh#NWA70 on @FiteTV – Link is https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX
Want to meet Entrant Five? pic.twitter.com/hizOfzduE5
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018
He bring a bruising reputation and physical style to #NWA70
He has wrestled all over the world from @wwe, @IMPACTWRESTLING and Pro Wrestling Noah.
Entrant 4 for the National Championship is Jay Bradley #NWA70 on @FiteTV – Link is https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX pic.twitter.com/Fhonz5hsEf
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018
The National Championship will travel around like #TenPoundsOfGold telling its own story.
This man has dedicated himself to professional wrestling and is telling his own story.
3rd Entrant is Mike Parrow
Watch this @kenjohnson1028 doc on Mike – https://t.co/YcrjClTKl0 pic.twitter.com/wq1Zo8mJW9
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018
He has dedicated over a decade to his craft.
He might think that Nashville is the Worst Town He’s Ever Been to.
The 2nd Entrant for the NWA National Championship at #NWA70 is Scorpio Sky.
Be there live – https://t.co/ppm7hQjwvk pic.twitter.com/WL2mSjLviW
— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018