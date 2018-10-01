More names confirmed for NWA 70

Everyone at the @NWA was captivated when we saw his video. His wrestling skill got him in the field of 8 at #NWA70 Meet Entrant Six for the National Championship… Ricky Starks. Video – https://t.co/Q0fJtnHiTs pic.twitter.com/3cRA47w9zZ — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

A long time favorite of everyone here. He just took @CodyRhodes to the limit for #TenPoundsOfGold. Now this man is out to represent the Nation. Seventh Entrant for #NWA70 is Willie Mack. pic.twitter.com/PKf8MDBqqY — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

His artistic side could be described as eccentric. His wrestling style borders on extremes. The Fifth Entrant for the National Championship is Sam Shaw. Be there live – https://t.co/7UF4ZzQrsh#NWA70 on @FiteTV – Link is https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX pic.twitter.com/Me7o2LshWe — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

You’ve met the first four athletes entered for #NWA70 and the National Championship. Be there live – https://t.co/7UF4ZzQrsh#NWA70 on @FiteTV – Link is https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX Want to meet Entrant Five? pic.twitter.com/hizOfzduE5 — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

He bring a bruising reputation and physical style to #NWA70 He has wrestled all over the world from @wwe, @IMPACTWRESTLING and Pro Wrestling Noah. Entrant 4 for the National Championship is Jay Bradley #NWA70 on @FiteTV – Link is https://t.co/2XNYx8pJwX pic.twitter.com/Fhonz5hsEf — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

The National Championship will travel around like #TenPoundsOfGold telling its own story. This man has dedicated himself to professional wrestling and is telling his own story. 3rd Entrant is Mike Parrow Watch this @kenjohnson1028 doc on Mike – https://t.co/YcrjClTKl0 pic.twitter.com/wq1Zo8mJW9 — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

He has dedicated over a decade to his craft. He might think that Nashville is the Worst Town He’s Ever Been to. The 2nd Entrant for the NWA National Championship at #NWA70 is Scorpio Sky. Be there live – https://t.co/ppm7hQjwvk pic.twitter.com/WL2mSjLviW — NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 188 visits today)