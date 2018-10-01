Matt Riddle: “Everybody’s excited for me”

Oct 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Everybody’s excited for me. I think especially with my past and everything like that, I think people never thought I would ever be with a company like WWE, or be at this level again. I was killing it on the indies. I was traveling the world. I was probably one of the top three or four wrestlers in the world on the indies, just killing it. Nobody really saw me going to a bigger company because of my past and just how people view me. I think a lot of people are excited that WWE was willing to give me a chance and they want to see how far I can go with it. I was in the UFC and I was ranked about top 10 in the world when I was released there and now I’m in WWE already, getting a great reaction from every crowd, and I have been for the last couple of years. We’ll just see where it takes me. I think with the right opportunity, I can go as far as I want, but you never know.”

source: The Main Event on ESPN West Palm radio


