Matt Hardy special “Broken Hardy Halloween” headed to the WWE Network

There have been rumors that WWE was filming a broken Hardys special for the WWE Network. Pwinsider.com reports that WWE cameras were filming “Broken Universe” material last week at the Hardy compound in Cameron, NC and will return this week to complete filming. This material is for a Halloween special.

The show debut on the WWE Network towards the end of this month and will double as a pilot for a potential series on the WWE Network featuring the Hardy family, including Queen Rebecca, Senor Benjamin, King Maxel, and others. The footage shot is reportedly very similar to the style of footage that was done in Impact Wrestling and that creative is very much being by those who know what made that content work.

