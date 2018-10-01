Kevin Nash says “No One Cares About The Young Guys”

The former WWE and WCW World Champion recently spoke to Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News about the upcoming bout between The Undertaker and Triple H. During the interview, Nash revealed why a match between two veterans that has been done over the course of two decades still draws an audience compared to pairing veterans with today’s talent.

“No one cares about the young guys really. When I watched Summerslam that (Undertaker and Tripe H) package caught my eye and made me want to see that match,” he said. “I don’t know if I want to see Roman Reigns versus Undertaker again. What more of a rub can you give than that? He’s [been] given rubs before and they just aren’t getting over. Who would you put in those positions? You going to put Finn [Balor] in there versus The Undertaker? [Seth] Rollins? Who are you going to put?”

I just don’t think there’s going to be guys like that anymore. Those guys aren’t going to have 30 years in the business. This style won’t allow these guys to last 30 years,” he stated. “Rollins already had a couple knee operations, but he’s a great worker. I just don’t see these guys even lasting 20 years because of their bodies and the concussion syndrome. Now, they (WWE) are doing concussion testing and everything else.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 94 visits today)