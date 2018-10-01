John Cena is in China

WWE released a video featuring the Cenation Leader, John Cena, answering questions while he’s working and living in Yinchuan, China, where he’s been shooting a movie with cinematic icon Jackie Chan. During the video, Cena revealed that he will be staying in China for another two months. You can check out that video below along with some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com):

John Cena on living in China: “I’ve been here in China for three months now – and although we’re moving to different cities – I’ve been in the country for three months and I still don’t feel acclimated. I feel adjusted, things are still new and fun and I don’t quite understand everything. I think it would probably take a few years, but it’s amazing how much more comfortable I became after about a month and a half.”

Cena on being able to stay and live in China: “Travel in the WWE is amazingly relentless, but it’s only because we have an audience that’s so spread out. We come to perform in Shanghai, you leave the next day because the routing is so very difficult, it’s logistically impossible to keep you there because there’s another show to be had. This is similar to everywhere across the world. I’ve often told people, ‘I’ve been around the world 25 times and seen nothing.’ So, being able to come here and make this my home, like, I’m here. I’ve been here for three months and I’ll be here for two more. So, five months out of a calendar year, I’m here. Instead of saying, ‘I’m visiting,’ I’m now living here and I kind of treat it that way. I try to use language wherever I can, I try to be more accustomed to the culture, try different things, and I’ve found places that I like and developed my own sense of comfort, but I’m always trying to challenge myself to kind of experience more and more.”





