BREAKING!

Current reigning @NWA Women’s Champion Jazz (@Phenom_Jazz) will defend her championship at #NWA70 on 10/21/18 in Nashville, TN.

Watch Jazz’s Story – https://t.co/Nboi9jUofV

Her opponent to be announced later this week. pic.twitter.com/FZaIt1vBw1

— NWA (@nwa) October 1, 2018