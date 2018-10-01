Hulk Hogan Sheds More Light on the nWo Reunion
Hulk Hogan has released a video with new details on the upcoming NWO reunion event in Orlando, Florida. You can see the video below. Hogan notes that the one-day event will feature himself, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and will see them do a Q&A from 12 PM to 3 PM, followed by an autograph signing and photo op at Hogan’s Beach Shop. There will also be an All Access Pass for $399. Details are in the link at the tweet:
October 27th, nWo is back together for ONE DAY only. https://t.co/0rBIeqI84q… #nwo #wcw #wwe #83weeks #specialevent #orlando #history pic.twitter.com/h9yg5WzS3q
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 30, 2018
you’ve got to be a moron to drop any money on this, forget 399 bucks.. lol
In 2018, $399 is about $389 too much.