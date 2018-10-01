Hulk Hogan Sheds More Light on the nWo Reunion

Hulk Hogan has released a video with new details on the upcoming NWO reunion event in Orlando, Florida. You can see the video below. Hogan notes that the one-day event will feature himself, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and will see them do a Q&A from 12 PM to 3 PM, followed by an autograph signing and photo op at Hogan’s Beach Shop. There will also be an All Access Pass for $399. Details are in the link at the tweet:





(Visited 1 times, 115 visits today)