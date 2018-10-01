Hulk Hogan Sheds More Light on the nWo Reunion

Oct 1, 2018 - by James Walsh

Hulk Hogan has released a video with new details on the upcoming NWO reunion event in Orlando, Florida. You can see the video below. Hogan notes that the one-day event will feature himself, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and will see them do a Q&A from 12 PM to 3 PM, followed by an autograph signing and photo op at Hogan’s Beach Shop. There will also be an All Access Pass for $399. Details are in the link at the tweet:


Post Category: News

2 Responses

  1. Yoyo says:
    October 1, 2018 at 10:24 am

    you’ve got to be a moron to drop any money on this, forget 399 bucks.. lol

  2. Tommy says:
    October 1, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    In 2018, $399 is about $389 too much.

