Daniel Bryan Talks a Possible WWE Title Run

Oct 1, 2018 - by James Walsh

Daniel Bryan spoke with Phoenix’s ABC 15 for a new interview discussing the 2019 Royal Rumble and more. Highlights are below:

On the 2019 Royal Rumble taking place at Chase Field: “It’s an incredible stadium. We were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like. Right now, the thought is that we’d come out of the dugout. We’ve never had a Royal Rumble in a baseball stadium before. I’m super-psyched. I’ve never come out of a dugout to go into a wrestling show before.”

On how he views pro wrestling: “For me, it’s always about improving and evolving my own art form, and a lot of times that involves me doing other martial arts like jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, that sort of thing, and incorporating that stuff into what I do. The way I view pro wrestling is different from the way a lot of people view it as. I view it from the spectrum of martial arts. I look at it as my own martial art. For me, it’s a real art form that I like to work on constantly.”

On whether recapturing the WWE Championship is his end goal: “That’s kind of what it feels like to me. But I also feel like the journey is never complete. There’s never going to be this end goal where it’s like, ‘Okay, now I am satisfied.’ It’s like a musician who just always wants to play music.”


